easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 482.42 ($6.07) and traded as high as GBX 529.24 ($6.66). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 526.20 ($6.62), with a volume of 2,736,501 shares changing hands.

easyJet Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,044.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 514.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.45.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

