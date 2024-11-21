Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $28.31 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,347 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 12.4% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.