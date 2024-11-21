Hilton Capital Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after buying an additional 439,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

