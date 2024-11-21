Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $280.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.