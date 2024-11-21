Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 260180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Articles

