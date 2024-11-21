Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.39 and last traded at $145.07, with a volume of 4667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.39.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

