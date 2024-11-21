J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on JSAIY. Barclays raised J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
