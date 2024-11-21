Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,550,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

