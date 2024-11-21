Tradewinds LLC. Invests $2.05 Million in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last three months.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of EMO opened at $48.78 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

