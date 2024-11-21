John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 165.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,554 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,018,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waterstone Financial

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,687 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $42,454.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,232.40. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $83,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,080. The trade was a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,355 shares of company stock valued at $566,415. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSBF opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $295.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

