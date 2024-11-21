Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,488 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.