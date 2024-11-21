Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

