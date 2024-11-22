4,788 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $340.90 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $357.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.46.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

