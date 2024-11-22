Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 67,317 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,646,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

