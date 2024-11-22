aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $303.13 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $303.13 million and $9.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,986,254 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

