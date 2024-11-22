Head-To-Head Review: Evergreen (EVGR) and Its Rivals

Profitability
This table compares Evergreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evergreen
|N/A
|-31.43%
|4.04%
|Evergreen Competitors
|11.89%
|-46.64%
|1.71%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Evergreen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evergreen
|N/A
|$3.67 million
|42.00
|Evergreen Competitors
|$1.16 billion
|$88.69 million
|37.59
Evergreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen. Evergreen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Evergreen beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Evergreen
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
