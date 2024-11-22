Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $425.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00040002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,280,060,800 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

