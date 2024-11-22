Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.71 ($6.41) and traded as high as GBX 535.51 ($6.71). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 519.50 ($6.51), with a volume of 2,093,590 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.27) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.08) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,562.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock International Group
In related news, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.28), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,736,649.27). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.63), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,619,514.89). Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
