LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $13.62. LifeVantage shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 122,050 shares traded.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $177.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.84.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

