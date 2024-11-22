Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $114,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,757.60. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,637,710.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,734. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

