KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,686,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $481,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

