Banco Santander S.A. Sells 15,969 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,969 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

