Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Elizabeth Parmer Sells 680 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 680 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $19,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,715.60. The trade was a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Forestar Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FOR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,165. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Forestar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Forestar Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

