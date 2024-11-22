Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of GE Vernova worth $415,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $340.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $357.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.