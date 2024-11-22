Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,056 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $539,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

