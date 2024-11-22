Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $953.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,028.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $735.95 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

