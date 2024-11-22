Chubb Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $285.35 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

