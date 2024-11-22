Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESTC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 210.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $248,335,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,169,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Elastic by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 32,630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.