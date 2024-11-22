Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,449 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,449 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $153,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $127.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $132.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.