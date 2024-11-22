First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTQI opened at $20.77 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $479.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.