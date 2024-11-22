First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FTQI opened at $20.77 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $479.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
