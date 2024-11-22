Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

