Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 7,700 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWG opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

