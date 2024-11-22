FY2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. Energy Cut by Zacks Small Cap

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for U.S. Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for U.S. Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

