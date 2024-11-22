Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 204,229 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,229 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $836,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

