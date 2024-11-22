Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,451. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Generac by 18.7% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Generac by 85.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

