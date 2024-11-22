Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

GBDC stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,858,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,901,788.80. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,400. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

