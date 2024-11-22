AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 1,871 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $988.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

