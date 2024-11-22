Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

HALO stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,583,199.52. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.