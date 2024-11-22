Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 114.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,291.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 55.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $597.21 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $631.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

