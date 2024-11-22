HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.64 ($6.33) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($6.77). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.64), with a volume of 353,239 shares.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.39. The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust

About HgCapital Trust

In other news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 4,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £19,920 ($24,971.79). Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

