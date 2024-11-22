indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689,326 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.13% of indie Semiconductor worth $101,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 427,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 313,504 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $4.65 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,433.21. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,915. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

