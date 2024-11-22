Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,651 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $191.49 and a one year high of $257.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.27.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

