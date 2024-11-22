Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

EW opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

