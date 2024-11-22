Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 333 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,208.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,447,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RGA opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $233.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

