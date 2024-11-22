iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.79 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 260782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

