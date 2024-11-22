HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.58). 83,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 90,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.27).

HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,075.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.83.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

