Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 27,897 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 472,885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,846.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,070,000 after acquiring an additional 463,965 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

