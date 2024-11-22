LPL Financial LLC Purchases 646,364 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $194,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.06 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

