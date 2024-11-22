Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells 1,990 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.66, for a total transaction of C$192,345.44.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$90.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.12. The company has a market cap of C$31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.22.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

About Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

