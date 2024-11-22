Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.